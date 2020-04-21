Boeing SC teammates donate $10,000 to Lowcountry Food Bank amid coronavirus pandemic

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Boeing workers teamed up to donate $10,000 to the Lowcountry Food Bank to help provide food to families during the coronavirus pandemic.

Closures and layoffs have placed a major burden on non-profit organizations across the tri-county area in recent weeks, like the Lowcountry Food Bank, which was facing depleting supply.

Boeing on Tuesday announced its Employees Community Fund South Carolina Chapter fast-tracked a donation process to provide emergency funding to qualified organizations.

The fund, which Boeing says is a collection of donations from teammates, elected to give $10,000 to the Lowcountry Food Bank.

“We are so grateful to the Boeing Employees Community Fund for their generous gift. The $10,000 will support our hunger-relief efforts throughout the Lowcountry in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Pat Walker, Lowcountry Food Bank President and CEO. “We can only continue to fill increased meal gaps for our neighbors with the support of our community partners.”

The Lowcountry Food Bank reported a 500% increase in people needing food assistance in March as the organization worked to safely help the community’s most vulnerable residents, including seniors and children.

A spokeswoman for Boeing SC says the Employees Community Fund was created in 1948 as a way to manage employee contributions for greater impact in the community.

Since then, she said Boeing teammates have donated more than one billion dollars to local communities through ECF.

In South Carolina, teammates have given more than $1.7 million in grants to dozens of organizations in the tri-county area.