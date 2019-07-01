Boeing’s Dreamliners now under federal investigation

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – Boeing now has two aircrafts under investigation.

The federal probe into Boeing’s 737 Max now includes the 787 Dreamliner built right here in the Lowcountry.

According to the Seattle Times, the Justice Department subpoenaed records related to that production amid claims of subpar work.

Another source told the newspaper, several employees involved in building Dreamliners in North Charleston received subpoenas in early June.

Those subpoenas came from the same prosecutors investigating the 737 Max following two deadly crashes overseas.

