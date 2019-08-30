Boil water advisory cancelled for portions of Charleston County

CHARLESTON, South Carolina – The Charleston Water System (CWS) cancelled its precautionary boil water advisory issued for the towns of Hollywood and Meggett at approximately 12:30 a.m Friday.

Test results confirmed their water is safe to drink. The advisory was caused by a six-inch water main break early Thursday morning near the intersection of South Carolina Highway 162 and South Carolina Highway 165.

Customers are urged to share this information with anyone impacted who may not have received this message, such as people in apartments, office buildings, and schools. For more information, call CWS at (843) 727-6800 or visit www.charlestonwater.com.