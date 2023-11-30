ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – A boil water advisory is in effect Nov. 30 for St. George Water Department customers in several areas of St. George.

Customers located on Ridge St from Memorial Boulevard to Murray Street, Murray Street to N. Parler, Raysor Street from Ridge Street to N. Parler, and Johnston Street from Ridge Street to N Parler are under the advisory.

The advisory comes after a break in the water system. Customers must boil water vigorously for at least one minute before using it.

Water sampling has already begun, and the Town of St. George will announce when the advisory can be lifted.

