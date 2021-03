RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Ridgeville Water Department on Monday issued a boil water advisory as a break in the system undergoes repairs.

Residents in the southwest portion of Ridgeville are asked to vigorously boil water for at least one minute before drinking it or using it for cooking.

Following the repair, the system will be flushed and the water will be tested. Once the water is deemed safe, the town will advise residents and rescind the boil water advisory.