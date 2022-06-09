CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A boil water notice that was issued for the Cainhoy area on Wednesday has been lifted.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control authorized Charleston Water System to cancel its boil water notice impacting customers between Martins Point Drive and the Highway 41 bridge.

“Bacteriological test results confirmed their water is safe to drink. Customers can return to normal water use,” said Charleston Water System.

The notice was implemented because of a water main break.