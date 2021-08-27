Bojangles to close some local stores on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 to give employees a ‘much-needed break’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Bojangles is looking to give some of its staff members a break after what they say has been a “challenging year and a half for the restaurant industry.”

Company-owned stores will be closed on Monday, August 30, and September 13 to give nearly 8,000 crew members and managers a break.

Affected stores will close at their regular times the Sunday prior and reopen at their regular times the following Tuesday.

Local stores set to close:

2508 Ashley Phosphate, North Charleston

740 Folly Road, Charleston

431A 1/2 St. James Ave., Goose Creek

121 Main Road, John’s Island

3655 Ladson Road, Ladson

444 N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner

1644 Hwy 17 North, Mount Pleasant

5490 North Rhett Avenue, North Charleston

1221 N. Main Street, Summerville

“We appreciate everything our dedicated team has done for Bojangles this past year,” said Bojangles CEO Jose Armario. “From navigating a global pandemic to adjusting to new safety measures to picking up shifts for those unable to come in for work, we’ve asked, and they’ve delivered. But this hasn’t been easy, and we know many people are physically and emotionally drained, so we hope these extra two days off will provide rest and refreshment.”

Bojangles said the reason for the break is due to an industrywide labor shortage and other stresses put on its employees who have worked hard through the pandemic.

The company will roll out additional benefits soon to support the health and well-being of its employees.

They apologized for any inconvenience the closure creates for customers.