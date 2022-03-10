CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The public will soon have an opportunity to tour a newly-renovated labor and delivery unit and nursery at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in West Ashley.

This is the first major renovation project for the Labor and Delivery unit since the hospital opened in 1996. It includes 11 large labor and delivery rooms “designed to create a comfortable and relaxing experience for new mothers, their babies, and loved ones,” said hospital leaders.

The hospital will also incorporate low-intervention births and all labor and delivery rooms have spa-like bathrooms and state-of-the-art labor support equipment.

Leaders said the refurbished nursery provides increased privacy for families while they care for their babies born at or after 32 weeks and who weigh more than 3.3 pounds.

“There is plenty of room for mom, her support person and her expansive care team,” said Gretchen Morin, associate vice president and chief administrative officer of Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital. “The rooms promote safety, quality care and the ultimate patient experience.”

The hospital will accommodate public tours on Monday, March 14 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

There will not be any access to the rest of the hospital. Masks are required.