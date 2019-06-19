Bone Marrow for Maci: Family says transplant procedure went smooth at MUSC in Charleston

Local News

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

Maci Hyman (WSPA)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – We have some happy news for those who have been following Maci Hyman’s journey.

Back in January, at Maci’s one-year check-up, a blood test revealed her platelets were alarmingly low. After weeks of testing, doctors diagnosed Maci with MDS, or Myelodysplastic Syndrome, a rare and life-threatening syndrome. 

MDS is a group of diseases that affect the blood and bone marrow. 

After the diagnosis, we told you that Maci’s family was searching for a bone marrow donor that could save their young daugther’s life.

After our story aired, a perfect-match donor was found.

Earlier this month, Maci underwent the bone marrow transplant and her family tells us that it went smoothly other than a few minor issues.

The Hyman’s said they should start seeing results in the next two to three weeks.

Maci’s parents are asking that Carolina’s Family keep Maci in their prayers.

The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston has set up an address for people to send Maci get well soon cards or gifts.

Below is the address where you can send your well-wishes to Maci:

165 Ashley Avenue Attn: 
Maci Mae Hyman 
767 7CHB 
Charleston, SC 29425

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Across the Lowcountry

More Charleston County News
More Berkeley County News
More Dorchester County News
More Georgetown County News
More Colleton County News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss