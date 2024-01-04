NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Keith Sumney North Charleston Library will host a ‘Book Talk’ event with author Roland Lazenby on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Roland Lazenby is the author of many sports biographies that include Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Jerry West. His latest book, Magic: The Life of Earvin “Magic” Johnson, will be discussed at the ‘Book Talk’.

Ramon Maclin, the Adult Services Librarian at the Keith Sumney North Charleston Library, says Lazenby has spent the last three decades interviewing with NBA players, coaches and staff members while writing about the league.

The event will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. at 3503 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston.