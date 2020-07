CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Today, the State Department of Correction is collecting books for local inmates.

“Books Behind Bars” will be accepting book donations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.

The only rule is that books cannot glorify crime, violence or sex.

Please remember to wear a mask as you drop off your donations.

Drop off sites are going to be SCDC headquarters and all SCDC institutions statewide except MacDougall, Perry, and Tyger River.

You can view all locations here.