CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Holy City Brewing will have its Pint Night on August 12 where locals can donate “Books for Beer.”

The favored Lowcountry brewery will partner with Charleston Friends of the Library in accepting book donations to fill their urban fiction book collection.

Charleston Friends of the Library will receive $1 from every pint of Pilsner sold.

Pint Night is scheduled at 4 P.M. until 10 P.M.