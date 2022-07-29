MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Boone Hall Farms has closed its sunflower fields along Highway 17 because of recent heat.

Boone Hall opened two of its sunflower fields last week as the tall, yellow flowers hit their peak. But recent high heat in the Lowcountry took its toll on the flowers.

“The recent heat spell has taken a toll on our sunflowers, and as a result, those fields are now closed and our summer sunflower season has concluded,” said leaders with Boone Hall.

Guests were invited to enjoy the sunflowers, including picking their own and taking pictures.

Boone Hall said it plans to have another field available in the fall.