Boone Hall Fright Nights celebrating 15 years of fear

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Halloween is less than 40 days away and if you’re looking for something to do Boone Hall Fright Nights are back for another spooky season with some of the creepiest attractions coming to the Lowcountry celebrating 15 years of fear.

“I personally love the Fallen Oaks Motel. It’s the most detailed attraction that we’ve ever done here at Boone Hall,” said event director Ryan Neal.

The multi-attraction haunted event is the largest in the state and there’s a little something for everyone.

“We have Tiny’s Toy Factory which is a huge 30,000 sq. ft. indoor/outdoor haunted maze, and then we have the Sinister Cinema Haunted Hayride which is about a 1 ½ mile journey 20 minutes all the way through those deep dark woods through Boone Hall,” said Neal.

Just under 300 people work at Fright Night every year.

“They come and work this whether they’re actors or ticket takers or vendors, parking, security, sheriff’s office deputies, so it takes a real army to put this thing together,” said Neal.

Schoolteachers, paramedics, and lawyers are some of the many people in the community who are trading their uniforms for zombie costumes.

“I mean it’s really awesome seeing all of that come together when we have our meeting every night seeing all those personalities come for one big goal and that’s to see people get scared. Haha,” said Neal.

Opening night is Saturday, September 25th. Tickets are already available. You are encourage to buy them online.