Boone Hall Fright Nights kicks-off Saturday with many COVID-19 safety measures in place

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular haunted attraction will return this week, promising safe ‘fun and fears.’

Boone Hall Fright Nights, located off Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant, is one of the state’s largest multi-attraction haunted events, and the thrills and chills will begin this weekend.

Planning for Fright Night begins each year in January – creating attraction themes and designs – and construction typically begins in May. But with the COVID-19 pandemic ramping up in the early spring, organizers say the future of the event was left unknown.

“Boone Hall made a commitment in early June to try to proceed with presenting the event this year,” said organizers. “On site design and construction continued throughout the summer with a watchful eye on the pandemic knowing that the event may have to be canceled.”

While many local events have been cancelled, or will look drastically different this year, organizers for the annual haunt say they are working to ensure safety measures are a top priority.

“The fact the event is held outdoors on over 20 acres is a big plus as well. Organizers worked with the SC Commerce Department to show how the event would be presented safely. Boone Hall’s optimistic leap of faith was affirmed when the plan was approved at the state level.”

An extensive list of health and safety protocols that will be implemented to provide a safe environment can be viewed on the website at www.boonehallfrightnights.com.

They include a reduced capacity, proper physical distancing, scare actors will undergo nightly temperature checks and have completed training on best practices for personal hygiene, hand washing, and recognizing the symptoms of COVID-19. Staff and actors will wear appropriate masks and shields.

The team also developed a constant cleaning protocol featuring hospital-grade cleaning and disinfectant products provided by industry-leader EcoLab.

More than 40 sanitizer dispensers have been placed throughout the event area.

Organizers say the waiting lines to enter the attractions will be comprised of social distancing pods that will separate small groups who are experiencing Fright Nights together.

The event will not accommodate the large numbers that have traditionally attended previously. A limited number of tickets will be sold each night, and many nights are likely to sell out. Boone Hall recommends buying tickets on their website earlier in the day to ensure access to the attractions.

Boone Hall Fright Nights will begin on Saturday, September 26th and runs through October 31st on select nights, and will feature three spooky attractions: Maximum Security, Tiny’s Toy Factory, and ScaryTales Haunted Hayride.