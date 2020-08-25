Boone Hall Fright Nights remain scheduled for 2020 spooky season with changes amid pandemic

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – As we get closer to spooky season, a Lowcountry favorite, Boone Hall Fright Nights, remains scheduled amid the pandemic and has begun the search for members for their “Scream Team.”

Boone Hall Plantations hosts Fright Nights every year around Halloween to give locals a chance to enjoy their haunted houses, hayrides, and spooky treats.

They have now opened applications for those looking to join their ‘Scream Team’ during this 2020 season.

In a Facebook post, the crew made it known that amid the pandemic and to ensure the safety of their guests and creatures, actors will be outfitted with face coverings and they will be following a Committed-Clean-Compliant protocol for event safety, surface disinfection and social distancing.

Details about the 2020 Boone Hall Fright Night has still not been released, but if you would like to submit an application to join the crew, you can check out their website.

To stay connected with Randi Moultrie, connect with her on socials. For Twitter, click here. For Instagram, click here.