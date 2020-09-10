Boone Hall Fright Nights return September with limited tickets available for purchase; COVID protocol set in place

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The 2020 Boone Hall Fright Nights dates have officially been announced with the return September 26, with safety precautions enforced due to the pandemic.

This year, there will be a limit on the number of tickets available for each night therefore it is suggested to purchase your tickets online.

Fright Nights will be held Thursday through Sunday; 7:15 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 7:15 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays.

Due to the pandemic, an extensive COVID-19 Response protocol has been put into place for the event.

All actors and staff will undergo nightly temperature checks

Our actors and staff have completed training on best practices for personal hygiene, hand washing, and recognizing the symptoms of Covid-19

Staff will clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, props, and public areas of our attractions and event grounds on both a scheduled and random basis

All actors and staff will be wearing face coverings (including masks and/or shields) at all times

We respectfully ask that our guests wear a face covering at all times while on our event grounds

Guests may remove face coverings to enjoy food or drink on our midway but must be wearing a face covering at all times while walking, in our queue lines, and while inside our attractions

For more information on the safety precautions and rules to ensure the healthy and safety this year, you can view their Health and Safety Guidelines.