Boone Hall Fright Nights to close Thursday due to severe weather threat

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Boone Hall Fright Nights will be closed on Thursday due to expected severe weather.

Organizers say the closure is out of safety for guests, characters, and staff members at the event.

“After consultation with local meteorologists and county agencies, Boone Hall Fright Nights has made the decision to be CLOSED on Thursday 10/28/2021,” said Rick Benthall with Boone Hall Plantation.

Tickets for Thursday will be valid for any remaining night of operation through the end of the season.

The remaining nights include Friday, Oct. 29; Saturday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 31.