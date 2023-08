MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Boone Hall Plantation will be closed Wednesday due to severe weather.

The historic Mount Pleasant attraction announced Tuesday that it will be closed because of impacts from Hurricane Idalia, which is forecast to affect much of the Lowcountry through the day on Wednesday.

Boone Hall expects to reopen for normal operating hours – 9:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 31st.