Boone Hall Plantation’s annual corn maze to open for season Friday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – One of South Carolina’s most iconic destinations – Boone Hall Plantation – is cutting the ribbon on its annual corn maze.

It takes a lot of effort to get the corn maze looking the way it’s supposed to. Crews have spent many hours cutting and shaping the cornfield into the shape of the ‘Certified SC Grown’ logo.

Thousands of people will come out throughout the fall to see the eight-acre corn maze – and it all begins Friday when the Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch opens its gates for the first time this season.

If you stop by the pumpkin patch, you’ll be allowed to take a tour of the corn maze, and event organizers say the maze is one of the biggest draws to the annual event.

“To see those traditions with families who take pictures with pumpkins every year, this is the access to do that. Again, to see those traditions and know those memories will last for a lifetime is very, very rewarding and worthwhile,” said Jim Westerhold, General Manager of Boone Hall Plantation.

The pumpkin patch and corn maze will be open each Friday, Saturday and Sunday throughout October. To learn more or purchase tickets in advance, please visit: https://www.boonehallplantation.com/special_event/the-boone-hall-pumpkin-patch/