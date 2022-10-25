NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – The Robert Bosch facility in Dorchester County is expanding its operation to produce electric motors.

With the electric vehicle boom on the rise, Bosch is investing over $260 million to launch the production of electric vehicles in addition to electrification products.

County leaders say the expansion is estimated to create at least 350 new jobs by 2025.

“Bosch is paving the way by showing the growth opportunities for existing manufacturing facilities that support new technology,” said South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “Congratulations to Bosch on another major investment in South Carolina.”

The electric motors will be manufactured at the facility’s former diesel component production building.

Current associates at the plant will be training to support the transition.

Jobseekers can apply for employment opportunities here.