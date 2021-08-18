BOSCH, SC Ports Authority, more companies partner with MAU Workforce Solutions for August job fair

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – MAU Workforce Solutions partners with BOSCH, SC Ports Authority, IFA Rotorion, and Zinus to host an in-person job fair on August 26 at the Charleston Chamber of Commerce.

Representatives from MAU will be interviewing on the spot for several manufacturing positions including production associate, warehouse worker, forklift driver, yard truck, driver, and more.

Benefits include a varying base pay of $15 to $20 per hour, depending on the position, health benefits, paid holidays, career development opportunities, and more. Qualified candidates will be hired on the spot.

Those who attend the event in person will be given first priority, however, virtual interviews will be offered as well.

Job candidates who attend the job fair and apply for a position will automatically be entered into a raffle for a gift card.

The job fair begins at 10 A.M. until 3 P.M. at the Charleston Chamber of Commerce, located at 4922 O’Hear Avenue, Suite 101 in North Charleston.

Interested candidates can visit mau.com/charlestonevent.