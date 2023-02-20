BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A ring doorbell video that surfaced on social media over the weekend showing two juveniles abusing a cat prompted an outcry from animal advocates and the community.

The cat was found and taken to Pet Helpers, who is also offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Holden, 8, found the cat with his mom after the video was shared online. He decided to name it “Eevee.”

“It was a Pokémon name,” he said.

The video was recorded on a doorbell camera at a home in the Plantation Ridge neighborhood of Ladson. “There was a boy who picked him up and slammed him on a concrete floor,” said Holden, describing the video. They were also seen and heard laughing at their actions.

“We did try to find her, and we did,” he said.

They found the cat in a yard on Sunday and brought her to Pet Helpers on Monday.

The video sparked emotions from people across the Lowcountry. “Obviously, disgusted. I mean, it’s just not actions that you would anticipate seeing from another human being,” said Joy Davis, director of Lowcountry Animal Rescue.

The cat does not appear to have any visible major problems.

“They’re saying that she’s having a little bit of difficulty eating so I’m a little worried- maybe she might have had an injury to her jaw potentially. So, what we’re gonna do is we’re gonna take her in and have her assessed by a veterinarian.”

A foster home is standing by, but the cat, who Holden is calling Eevee, is microchipped, and they believe the chip information may lead to someone here in the Lowcountry.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said they have some potential suspects they are investigating at this time, and both Pet Helpers and Lowcountry Animal Rescue are together offering a $1,000 reward in hopes the suspects can be identified and charged soon.

Photo: Pet Helpers

“Some kind of result from it hopefully; something that allows them to continue their life in a great way that’s not harming animals in the future, and not a harm to our society as a whole,” said JJ Steele, marketing manager for Pet Helpers.

The cat is being checked out by a veterinarian Monday and could be in that foster home by Monday night.