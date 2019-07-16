BP makes $1M donation to the International African American Museum

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The International African American Museum has received another large financial donation.

BP on Tuesday announced a $1 million donation to support museum construction along with programs and education.

“BP is humbled and honored to be part of such an important project not only for Charleston but also for the world,” said John Harvey, manager of BP’s Cooper River facility. “We hope this donation will help the museum grow to become a premier attraction, research center and lasting memorial for generations to come.”

BP has a significant presence in South Carolina. The BP Cooper River Plant, built in 1978, is located in Berkeley County on land that once housed two plantations on the Cooper River.

The remnants of bricks and kilns can be seen at one of the plantations where enslaved Africans were once used for labor.

In 2017, the company completed the upgrade of its Berkeley County plant that will significantly reduce the site’s energy use and emissions.





“We are so grateful to John Harvey for his leadership in securing this generous donation,” said Joseph P. Riley, Jr., IAAM board member and former Charleston mayor. “This gift is a great testament to the importance of creating the International African American Museum not only for our country but for the world.”

The IAAM, a museum, memorial and site of conscience, will present unvarnished history and culture, commemorate and celebrate the foundational role that Africans and their descendants played in the making of America, and highlight their diasporic connections around the world.

It will include immersive, interactive exhibits engaging to all ages and feature the Center for Family History, a leading genealogy archive that will help visitors identify their individual threads in the complex tapestry of history.