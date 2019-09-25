Brackish Bow ties hit the red carpet at the Emmy’s

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Celebrities hit the red carpet on September 22 for the 2019 Emmy’s and one celebrity brought a little Charleston flavor to their wardrobe.

Actor Don Cheadle wore a bow tie from the locally owned company Brackish Bow ties.

This was actually the third time that Cheadle has worn one of Brackish’s bow ties.

However, he’s not the first celebrity that has worn their products.

Cam Newton

Credit: Brackish Bow ties

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Credit: Brackish Bow ties

Bill Murray

Credit: Brackish Bow ties

Blake Lively

Credit: Brackish Bow ties

Tony Shalhoub

Credit: Brackish Bow ties

Despite the number of celebrities that have worn their ties, Brackish Bow ties Co-owner Jeff Plotner is amazed to see how many people want to wear their creation.

“I’ve never watched as many awards shows as I have in this past seven years since we’ve started and always seeing a celebrity or anyone wearing our ties on TV or out in public gets us very excited.” Jeff Plotner, Co-owner, Brackish Bow Ties

Plotner and his business partner and friend, Ben Ross started the company seven years ago and believe that the success that they’ve achieved is all due to their hard work and team work.

“We’ve stuck to our core values and worked really, really hard and made sure that we pay attention to all the details, time as well as just having the best people to work with us.” Jeff Plotner, Co-owner, Brackish Bow Ties

Plotner says it takes about 4-5 hours to make one of the bow ties and they just recently expanded by adding women’s accessories to their lineup of products.

Next time there’s a red carpet, you may just see another one of Brackish’s creations.