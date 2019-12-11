Coroner confirms deadly deputy-involved shooting in Andrews, SC

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Coroner has confirmed that he was called to the scene of a deadly deputy-involved shooting on Gator Lane.

UPDATE: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that officers responded to a domestic call on the 800 block of Gator Lane.

According to GCSO, gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and the responding officers.

The suspect was killed.

No deputies involved were injured.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called to investigate.

News 2 has a crew en route to the scene.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.