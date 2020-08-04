NCFD responds to early morning fire in mobile home park on Appian Way

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a mobile home park on Appian Way early Tuesday morning.

Batalion Chief Richardson with the North Charleston Fire Department said the call came in just before 3 a.m. That’s when Crews responded to the scene off of Appian Way by Dorchester Road.

Right now fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. The lead investigator said he will wait until daylight to determine if there was anybody inside the mobile home at the time of the fire.

