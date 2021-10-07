Breaking superstition: Pet Helpers says black cats need loving homes around Halloween

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s spooky season and black cats are a Halloween staple. While some animal shelters are taking precautions by temporarily not allowing people to adopt black cats or dogs others are encouraging you to take a second thought to help find these animals a home.

“Back in the ’80s and ’90s there was this thing called the ‘satanic panic’ where people became afraid,” said Will Howell who is the PR and Marketing Director at Pet Helpers.

To this day, some believe that a black cat crossing your path from left to right brings bad luck.

“There’s a lot of shelters out there and rescues that are worried about adopting out black cats and dogs during the month of October, usually waiting until as late as November 8th,” said Howell who is trying to break that superstition.

“So, we have Magic here. He was actually brought in as a stray,” said Howell.

The 6-month-old cat is named after his crystal ball eye and unlike his reputation, he like many other black cats is described as incredibly sweet.

“And also, this guy, he just has a magical charisma. He is such a lover boy. He loves being held,” said Howell.

Magic is one of many black cats looking for a forever home.

“It’s important to actually get these animals adopted because a lot of times they’re already overlooked because black cats and dogs they’re more common than other shades of dogs,” said Howell.

Shelters like Pet Helpers are currently packed with cats that came to the facility as kittens.

“It’s really sad to see that all the ones who’ve kind of stuck around over the months are black and that’s just because they’re overlooked,” said Howell.

If you’re looking to adopt this spooky season meeting black cats like Magic might just change your mind.

“We really just don’t want him to get swept under the run just because some people have superstitions,” said Howell.