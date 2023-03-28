CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Breeze Airways is introducing a new destination for Charleston travelers just in time for summer.

Beginning May 31, the low-cost carrier will offer nonstop service from Charleston International Airport (CHS) to West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) in Charleston, W.Va.

The flight will run twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with introductory fares starting as low as $49 for flights purchased by April 4 for travel by Sept. 5.

“We’re excited to be a part of Breeze’s continued growth in untapped destinations across the country,” says Elliott Summey, Executive Director and CEO of Charleston International Airport (CHS). “With this new route, local residents will now be just hours away from the scenic mountain beauty, unmatched outdoor recreation opportunities and history in the Appalachian, Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the United States. We look forward to welcoming West Virginians to the Holy City to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences.”

Breeze Airways began service from Charleston in May 2021, currently serving more than 20 U.S. destinations. Charleston is now the Utah-based carrier’s largest operating base.

“We’re continuing to grow, now with the first-ever Charleston to Charleston flight!” David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ Founder and CEO said. “Now Low Country Guests will be able to fly to West Virginia with ease, affordability, and our family-friendly product that includes free family seating.”