NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston International Airport (CHS) announced nonstop services to four additional cities from Charleston, starting in May.

Breeze Airways will begin nonstop flights from Charleston to San Francisco, Las Vegas, Syracuse, and Fort Myers.

“This is a major milestone in delivering low cost, non-stop air service to some of the nation’s most popular West Coast cities,” said Elliott Summey, Airport Director and CEO. “CHS is the only airport in South Carolina offering direct service to the West Coast, and Breeze’s new A220 aircraft will offer passengers a unique travel experience. I couldn’t be prouder of our Breeze partners as they continue to raise the bar not just for Charleston but for the entire US airport system.”

The addition of the new destinations brings the number of cities served by Breeze Airways from Charleston to 17.

Breeze Airways is South Carolina’s only airline with nonstop services to San Francisco and Las Vegas.

“The addition of four new routes – including South Carolina’s inaugural coast-to-coast service to San Francisco – further illustrates the significance of our Breeze Airways’ partnership for the Airport, our region’s travel industry and the broader community. Today’s announcement reinforces the strength of our regional economy and the Charleston area’s national relevance,” said Helen Hill, CEO of Explore Charleston and Chair of the Aviation Authority. “Local residents have shown their eagerness to travel, and we are thrilled to welcome visitors from the West Coast, Vegas, central New York, and southwest Florida. “

CHS officials say fares on the new routes range from $39 to $99. Tickets can be purchased here.