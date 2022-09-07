NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Breeze Airways announced a new route on Wednesday that will connect Lowcountry travelers with the world’s entertainment capital.

Starting Nov. 3, Breeze Airways will operate twice-weekly roundtrips between Charleston International Airport and Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport on Thursdays and Sundays.

The route is now on sale for $99 one way if purchased by Sept. 13th for travel between Nov. 3 and Feb. 14, 2023.

“We’re betting our Guests are going to love all this new service to Las Vegas,” Breeze President Tom Doxey said. “With our affordable nonstop flights from so many cities, now more people than ever can take a long weekend and visit the Entertainment Capital of the World!”

With the latest addition, the airline currently offers service to 17 U.S. destinations from Charelston.