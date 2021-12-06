Breeze Airways announces non-stop flights from Charleston to two new destinations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Breeze Airways will offer non-stop service from Charleston to two new destinations beginning in February, bringing the total number of the airline’s destinations to 13.

Beginning February 18, On February 18, Breeze will introduce twice-weekly roundtrips between Charleston International Airport to New York’s Long Island MacArthur International Airport (ISP) operating on Fridays and Mondays.

The airline will also offer a Saturday-only roundtrip flight to Palm Beach International Airport (PBI), beginning on February 19. Fares on both routes will start at $39 one-way.

“Breeze’s business model is to add ‘nice, new nonstop’ flights on routes where only connecting service is offered by other carriers,” David Neeleman, Breeze’s Chairman and CEO said. “We’re excited to introduce Breeze service to South Florida and the New York area, and look forward to adding more routes from Charleston.”

Breeze Airways currently serves the following destinations: