Breeze Airways bringing back $39 fares in Charleston as part of “endless summer” sale

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Attention, travelers! Breeze Airways announced they are bringing back $39 fares in Charleston.

The airline’s “Endless Summer Breeze” sale can be used on seven routes from Charleston through August 16th.

Fares must be purchased by August 16th on the airline’s official website and app. It’s good for travel from September 9th, 2020 through February 14, 2021.

Breeze said $39 fares are not available on all days or flights.

$39 Fares from Charleston, SC to:

– Akron/Canton, OH

– Columbus, OH

– Huntsville, AL

– Louisville, KY

– Norfolk, VA

– Richmond, VA

– Tampa, FL

The new airline launched flights from Charleston International Airport to several cities back in May.