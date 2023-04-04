CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Breeze Airways is offering Lowcountry travelers savings on flights to over 20 cities with its Little Things Spring sale.

Breeze is extending its Little Things Spring sale through mid-November, adding fall routes out of Charleston.

For just $1 more, travelers can enjoy upgraded amenities in the “Nicest” fare package, including first-class seating, two free checked bags, and refreshments for a limited time through April 10 on choice flights.

Breeze is offering the promotion for the following routes:

· Akron-Canton, OH (Starting from $49* one way, from 4/19-5/23, or $40** from 9/6-11/13);

· Charleston, WV (Starting from $39** from 9/6-11/13);

· Cincinnati, OH (Starting from $35* from 4/19-5/23, or $29** from 9/6-11/13);

· Columbus, OH (Starting from $39** from 9/6-11/13);

· Fort Myers, FL (Starting from $39* from 4/19-5/23, or $39** from 9/6-11/13);

· Hartford, CT (Starting from $39** from 9/6-11/13);

· Islip-Long Island, NY (Starting from $49** from 9/6-11/13);

· Louisville, KY (Starting from $39** from 9/6-11/13);

· New Orleans, LA (Starting from $39* from 4/19-5/23, or $45** from 9/6-11/13);

· Norfolk, VA (Starting from $45* from 4/19-5/23, or $42** from 9/6-11/13);

· Orlando, FL (Starting from $39* 4/19-5/23, or $45** from 9/6-11/13);

· Phoenix, AZ (Starting from $94* from 4/19-5/23, or $89** from 9/6-11/13);

· Pittsburgh, PA (Starting from $49** from 9/6-11/13);

· Portland, ME (Starting from $45** from 9/6-11/13);

· Providence, RI (Starting from $46** from 9/6-11/13);

· Richmond, VA (Starting from $39* 4/19-5/23, or $45** from 9/6-11/13);

· Syracuse, NY (Starting from $49** from 9/6-11/13);

· Tampa, FL (Starting from $39* from 4/19-5/23, or $39** from 9/6-11/13);

· West Palm Beach, FL (Starting from $39* from 4/19-5/23, or $45** from 9/6-11/13); and

· Westchester County, NY (Starting from $45* from 4/19-5/23, or $39** from 9/6-11/13).

Breeze Founder and CEO, David Neeleman said the schedule extension allows travelers in the Lowcountry to plan for the fall with “great route options.”

“We’re also launching sale fares for over 190 routes out of every city we currently serve. With a great on-board offering that includes great snacks, a delicious variety of drinks, and more, we hope Guests enjoy the little things that make Breeze a great choice for all travelers.”

Flights can be purchased at flybreeze.com or on the Breeze app.