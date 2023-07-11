CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – For a limited time, Breeze Airways is one-way flights from Charleston starting at $29.

The rates are part of Breeze Airway’s debut ‘Stretch It Out’ promotion to help travelers ‘stretch’ their dollars this Summer.

The deal is offered on 20 routes from Charleston for travel between August 9 and August 29. Tickets must be purchased by July 17.

Discounted routes from Charleston International Airport are available to:

Akron-Canton, OH starting from $49* one way;

Charleston, WV starting from $39*;

Cincinnati, OH starting from $29*;

Columbus, OH starting from $49*;

Fort Myers, FL starting from $47*;

Hartford, CT starting from $45*;

Islip-Long Island, NY starting from $49*;

Louisville, KY starting from $45*;

New Orleans, LA starting from $45*;

Norfolk, VA starting from $42*;

Orlando, FL starting from $45*;

Phoenix, AZ starting from $94*;

Pittsburgh, PA starting from $59*;

Portland, ME starting from $45*;

Providence, RI starting from $51*;

Richmond, VA starting from $45*;

Syracuse, NY starting from $49*;

Tampa, FL starting from $45*;

West Palm Beach, FL starting from $45*; and

Westchester County, NY starting from $45*.

Breeze is also offering its ‘Nicest’ fare bundle for just $1 more than its ‘Nicer’ bundle. This promotion offers guests more legroom on Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

For more information on the limited time promotions, visit www.flybreeze.com.