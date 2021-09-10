Breeze Airways resumes flights to New Orleans following Hurricane Ida for volunteers wanting to help restore the city

Breeze Airways will resume flight operations in New Orleans restoring nonstop flights connecting the city to the 9 destinations across the South and Midwest, offering trips to first responders, Louisiana residents and others who can help restore the city.

The airline flies to New Orleans from: Canton, OH, Fayetteville, AR, Charleston, SC, Columbus, OH, Louisville, KY, Norfolk, VA, Oklahoma City, OK, Richmond, VA, and Tulsa, OK.

Volunteers from the connecting cities wanting to help restore the city may apply for the travel commitment program.

To qualify for the 10,000 Breeze Points applicants must create a Guest account online for the person seeking to travel and fill out a short application.

Applications will be reviewed on a fist come, first serve basis and must be received by September 22, 2021.

Up to 10,000 applicants will be accepted and notified. Travel must be completed by February 12, 2022 but bookings must be completed by October 31, 2021 or the points will expire.

“Breeze is the most recent carrier to add service New Orleans, only starting in July this year,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ Founder and CEO, “but our love runs deep for the Big Easy and we’re committed to helping anyway we can.”

For more information, click here.