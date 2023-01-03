CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Breeze Airways is offering Charleston travelers a chance to save money on flights to over a dozen cities.

The “Seriously Nice” low-fare airline is offering flights starting as low as $39, one way, through the airline’s January sale.

Breeze Airways is having the sale for the following cities:

• Akron-Canton, OH starting from $40* one way

• Cincinnati, OH starting from $39* one way

• Columbus, OH starting from $39* one way

• Fort Myers, FL starting from $39* one way

• Hartford, CT starting from $39* one way

• Islip/Long Island, NY starting from $39* one way

• Louisville, KY starting from $39* one way

• New Orleans, LA starting from $39* one way

• Orlando, FL starting from $49* one way

• Pittsburgh, PA starting from $49* one way

• Providence, RI starting from $46* one way

• Richmond, VA starting from $39* one way

• Syracuse, NY starting from $44* one way

• Tampa, FL starting from $49* one way

• West Palm Beach, FL starting from $49* one way

• Westchester County/New York, NY starting from $44* one way

The sale ends January 5 for travel dates from January 11 through February 14.