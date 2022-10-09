ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2’s Brendan Clark and his team won first place at the annual Carolina Children’s Charity Cornhole Tournament on Saturday.

Carolina Children’s Charity hosted its 10th annual Cornhole Tournament at the Windjammer on Saturday.

The tournament is one of three major fundraising events for Carolina Children’s Charity, which serves Lowcountry children with birth defects and childhood diseases.

News 2’s Brendan Clark competed with Jermey Kimball to take home their third straight win.

Jermey Kimball and Brendan Clark win at the Carolina Children’s Charity cornhole tournament

Jermey Kimball and Brendan Clark win at the Carolina Children’s Charity cornhole tournament

Brendon says his team “fought their way out of the losers bracket” to win first place.

The team has participated in the annual charity tournament for over five years.

The tournament rose thousands of dollars for the Carolina Children’s Charity.