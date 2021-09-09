Bridge Run racers will need to show proof of vaccine, negative COVID-19 test

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Organizers with the Cooper River Bridge Run announced all participants will be required to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result at the pre-run expo.

Participants will also be required to wear a face mask at the expo, during bus loading, on buses and in start corrals on race day.

The race, which was moved to September 25 from its original spring date, will have 25,000 participants this year compared to the average 40,000 racers.

There will be an increased number of handwashing stations at both the expo, along the race route, and in all port-o-lets. All participants and volunteers will receive a mask and personal bottle of hand sanitizer.

Organizers say the post-race finish festival will be closed to spectators and only racers will be allowed to enter the park.

To learn more about the race’s COVID-19 protocols, please click here.