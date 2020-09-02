Bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A community outreach event was held on Friday aimed at bridging the gap between local law enforcement and the community.

Chef Dwayne Pierce of Juicy Steaks USA and Coach Tony Lewis provided 100 hot meals to the community at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center on Fishburne Street for the event.

The goal was to provide opportunities for dialogue and action involving residents and law enforcement in hopes of creating better working relationships and stronger communities.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department and firefighters from the Charleston Fire Department were on hand for the event.