BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Broadband connectivity is a hot topic across South Carolina and rural communities – like those in Berkeley County – are working to bring internet access to places that need it most.

“Hill’s Landing has been around for a longtime; 40+ years and my husband, Tony, and I bought it a couple of years ago,” said Stephanie Goodwin, who owns Hill’s Landing.

It’s located on the diversion canal in Cross. They have a restaurant, tackle shop, RV spaces, and hotel rooms for rent – but internet access could be better.

“It’s a struggle with a lot of people. It’s a struggle with us. Sometimes we try to provide it to all of our customers but even sometimes as far as we’ve gone with it, and we’ve done a lot to have it here at the landing, we still struggle with it going in and out,” she said.

Governor Henry McMaster and Congressman Jim Clyburn held a press conference on Tuesday to announce the GetConnectedSC campaign, including a survey for residents and a 26-stop tour across the state. The program includes future federal funding of more than $100 million in South Carolina.

“It has to do with our quality of life. It has to do with our children’s education it has to do with her medical situation. It just covers every aspect of our lives,” said Berkeley County Councilman Caldwell Pinckney.

The state broadband office in Columbia is providing just under $3.3 million to fund broadband in Berkeley and Charleston counties. 580 structures, including 545 in Berkeley County, will be helped.

In Dorchester County, a $17.1 million broadband investment was recently announced which will result in 325 miles of buried fiber to more than 4,100 homes.

Councilman Pinckney believes there needs to be less talk and even more action on broadband in Berkeley County. “There’s a lot of talk about having money, having funds, set aside, especially after COVID to ensure that we have broadband out and throughout Berkeley County,” he said.

“Everybody wants the Internet now. If you’re a business, you have to have internet- especially if you’re hosting people – Nobody wants to just get away from it all anymore. Everybody wants to have Internet,” said Goodwin.