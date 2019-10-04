British Airways service to London will end in October, resume flights in Spring 2020

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Attention, travelers! Charleston International Airport on Friday announced passenger will be able to continue enjoying nonstop air service between will continue next spring.

Flights from Charleston International Airport to London’s Heathrow Airport began in April of 2019 and will come to an end on October 24th.

However, due to the success of those flights, British Airways announced they will operate the twice-weekly nonstop flights on Thursdays and Sundays beginning March 29, 2020.

“The continuation of British Airways’ direct transatlantic service is great news for our state. These flights make South Carolina an even more viable candidate for economic development, giving us additional tools to compete in the global economy, and enhance the state’s marketability for both international business and leisure,” said Bobby Hitt – Secretary, South Carolina Department of Commerce.

Flights leave from Charleston at 11:20 P.M. and arrive in London the next afternoon at 12:20 P.M. Returning flights will depart London at 5:30 P.M. and arrive in Charleston the same day at 9:30 P.M., local time.

Manufactured in North Charleston, British Airways utilizes a Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 for the service.

When it began in April, the London to Charleston service marked the first transatlantic passenger flight for both the Lowcountry and South Carolina.

“This is big news for tourism across South Carolina. Not only can it boost the number of international visitors to the state, it can spur new tourism investment and economic development. British Airways’ direct service is a win-win on so many levels,” said the director for South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism, Duane Parrish.

Tickets for remaining flights this fall and next years’ service are available now at www.BA.com.