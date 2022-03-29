NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The brother of a man who was killed following a traffic stop six years ago spoke with recruits at the North Charleston Police Department on Tuesday.

Walter Scott was shot and killed by former officer Michael Slager as he ran away from a traffic stop near Remount Road on the morning of April 4, 2015.

Slager had stopped Scott over a brake light that was not functioning. His brother, Anthony Scott, said he was heading to a nearby auto parts store when he was stopped.

During a meeting with NCPD recruits on Tuesday, Anthony Scott spoke about how his brother’s death affected the family and ultimately strengthened their relationship with the department.

Police Chief Reggie Burgess told recruits that working with the Scott family has helped to improve their relationships in the community, but Chief Burgess said NCPD “must continue their engagement efforts.”

Slager is serving a 20-year federal prison sentence after pleading guilty to a civil rights charge in 2017.