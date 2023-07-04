SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Medical Center is celebrating Independence Day with “little firecrackers” born on America’s 247th birthday!

  • Baby boy Weston with big brother Jaxon
  • Baby girl Everleigh

Baby boy Weston was born early Tuesday morning to parents Brania and Tyree.

Baby Weston and his big brother, Jaxon, posed for a photo together in their Fourth of July apparel at the hospital.

Summerville Medical Center gifts a “Little Firecracker” onesie to all babies born on Independence Day. 

Baby girl Everleigh was born parents Kaitlyn and Austin at at 2:56am on July 4.

The hospital expects to deliver four more babies by the end of the day.