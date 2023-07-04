SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Medical Center is celebrating Independence Day with “little firecrackers” born on America’s 247th birthday!

Baby boy Weston with big brother Jaxon

Baby girl Everleigh

Baby boy Weston was born early Tuesday morning to parents Brania and Tyree.

Baby Weston and his big brother, Jaxon, posed for a photo together in their Fourth of July apparel at the hospital.

Summerville Medical Center gifts a “Little Firecracker” onesie to all babies born on Independence Day.

Baby girl Everleigh was born parents Kaitlyn and Austin at at 2:56am on July 4.

The hospital expects to deliver four more babies by the end of the day.