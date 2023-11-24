JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — While shoppers across the U.S. consider the Friday after Thanksgiving Black Friday, plumbers refer to it as Brown Friday due to an increase in calls of clogged sewer lines, broken garbage disposals, and no hot water.

“The amount of people that are in your home, all the fixtures being used, the amount of stuff that’s being put down the drains is crazy, and we usually get probably a double to triple the amount of volume,” said plumbing technician Clint Lankford.

Lankford says if you are unsure if something should be put down your drain, don’t do it.

“This isn’t a food processor. It’s for in case you do drop something down it, but not to rake your plate into,” explains Lankford.

Fats, oils, and grease should never go down the drain. Instead, let it cool and throw it in the garbage can.

“It’s not the fact that your garbage disposal can handle it, it’s your sewer piping that can’t. They end up sticking to the walls, solidifies, hardens, and it is a nightmare for us plumbers to get it unclogged,” said Lankford.

Although lemon peels can help mask the stench of your garbage disposal Lankford has another recommendation, “My biggest tip is if you smell something, or maybe once a month, get a big cup of ice, put a cup of ice in it. Let it trickle a little bit and run the garbage disposal. The ice shoots around, breaks up all the material that’s still left in there and helps sharpen the blades.”

Plumbers also recommend not using flushable bathroom wipes and knowing how to shut off your water in case there in an active leak.