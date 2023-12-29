FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s a popular tradition that many participate in right here along the South Carolina coast – braving the cold ocean temperatures for a quick dip (and we mean quick) to welcome the new year.

One of the first polar bear plunges dates back to the early 1900s when the L Street Brownies in Boston took the plunge into the icy cold Dorchester Bay in 1904. The club has been celebrating the new year with a plunge ever since, according to NationalToday.com.

While many take the dip for fun, some plunge into freezing waters to raise funds for charities. It’s also believed the dips boost the immune system, activate endorphins, and reduce stress.

Dunleavy’s Pub on Sullivan’s Island organizes its polar bear plunge each year in support of Special Olympics of South Carolina. The organization provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in myriad Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Plungers will gather on the beach for the pub’s 29th annual polar plunge at 2:00 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Dunleavy’s Pub is located at 2213 Middle Street on Sullivans Island.

Over on Seabrook Island, plungers will gather for the town’s polar bear plunge at North Beach near Boardwalk 1 at 10:30 a.m. Attendees can then warm up near a bonfire while sipping on some hot chocolate.

Finally, Folly Beach will host its 10th annual Bill Murray Look-a-like Polar Plunge on the beach New Year’s Day. Hundreds of people attend the Polar Plunge each year, many of whom come dressed as their favorite Bill Murray characters.

There is a costume contest that starts at 12:30 p.m., and the plunge takes place at 1:30 p.m. beachside at the Tides Hotel.

Ocean temperatures are currently at about 56 degrees in Charleston Harbor. The temperature along the beaches is expected to be around 58 degrees under a mostly sunny sky on Jan. 1