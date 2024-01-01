NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tuesday will mark a historic day for the City of North Charleston when former police chief Reggie Burgess is sworn in as mayor.

Mayor-elect Burgess will become the city’s fourth mayor during a ceremony held Tuesday evening at the Charleston Area Convention Center. He will also be North Charleston’s first African American mayor.

Burgess retired as chief of the North Charleston Police Department to focus on his mayoral campaign after the city’s longtime mayor, Keith Summey, announced he would not seek another term in office.

Summey was first elected North Charleston’s third mayor in 1994, and he has held the position ever since. He announced in March that he would not run for re-election, but instead looked forward to spending more time with his family.

Burgess is a North Charleston native who graduated from Bonds Wilson North Charleston High School. He is a proud member of Royal Missionary Baptist Church.

All ten North Charleston city council members will also be sworn in on Tuesday.

The ceremony is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.