CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection with a downtown burglary on Monday.

According to the College of Charleston’s Department of Public Safety, the burglary happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 100 block of St. Philip Street.

Authorities said the victim reported that an unknown man entered his home, stole his mountain bike, then fled when confronted.

The suspect is described as a black male, around 30 to 40 years old, wearing a gray shirt, khaki pants, and carrying a dark-colored sweatshirt.

In compliance with the Jeanne Clery Act, the Department of Public Safety is informing the College of Charleston campus community of an off-campus Burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-577-7434 or the College of Charleston Campus Police at 843-953-5609.