Burke High School band marches in Martin Luther King Day Parade

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Many gathered to celebrate at the Martin Luther King Day Parade in Charleston.

One group that performed in the parade was the Burke High School marching band.

As they were warming up, a few of the seniors told me what Martin Luther King Day means to them.

“Celebrating it with each other and helping to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It’s just a great feeling.” Sieanna Harris, Burke High School Student

“We get to not only acknowledge a man who helped everyone and had a vision for everyone, but we get to appreciate what he did for a lot of us.” Musica Kita, Burke High School Student

The seniors of the group constantly used the word “bittersweet” when explaining how they felt going into their final marching band performance.

Band director Linard McCloud took a moment to explain what everyone can teach the next generation about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“It means an opportunity to teach our kids about the struggles of what happened with us through that time period and how many people just stood up for them and stood up for us to be able to vote and.. just enjoy life.” Linard McCloud, Burke High School Band Director

The most important thing to remember today is the name of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.