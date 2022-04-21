CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new head football coach has been named at Burke High School.

The Charleston County School District announced on Thursday that Earl Brown Jr. will lead the Bulldogs’ football program.

Brown previously served as Burke’s head coach from 2011 through 2016. He was also “an assistant coach for the teams that won back-to-back-region titles in 2009 and 2010,” according to CCSD.

It comes after the team’s longtime coach, Deon Richardson, announced in March he was stepping down as the lead coach to spend more time with his family; however, Richardson will remain as the school’s athletic director.